New Delhi, January 14: The results of the IBPS PO prelim exam 2020 were declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday. Candidates can check their scores on Official website of the IBPS – ibps.in. Results will be displayed on the official website till January 20, 2021. IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Exam Result 2020 Declared at Official Website - ibps.in.

The exam was conducted on October 3, October 10 and October 11, 2020. Candidates cleared the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 will have to appear for the final exam, which is scheduled to take place on February 4, 2021. IBPS PO preliminary exam 2020 was online. IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ibps.in, Here’s Everything You Should Know About the Preliminary Recruitment Exam Scheduled to Begin From October 3.

Follow below Mentioned Steps to Download The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website – ibps.in.

Click on the link to check the IBPS PO prelim results 2020.

Enter login details on the new page which will open on the screen.

The IBPS PO prelim results 2020 will be displayed.

Download the result and print out.

IBPS PO 2020 recruitment drive will fill up to 1417 vacancies in various banks across the country. The exam comprised objective tests for 100 marks consisting of 3 sections—English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Notably, the candidate who will clear the final exam will have to appear for an interview.

