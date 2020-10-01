New Delhi, October 1: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday announced that the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 will be released on October 5. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their scores online by logging into the official website of JEE Advanced i.e. jeeadv.nic.in.

The JEE Advanced results 2020 date has been mentioned on its official website. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27th at various centres spread across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The examination was held in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Nagpur University's Online Exams Postponed Due to Staff Stir.

Here's how to check scores

Log in to the official website of JEE Advanced i.e. jeeadv.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020 link

Enter your credentials on the webpage and click on ‘Submit’

In the next step, the advanced Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

The result will appear on the screen, you can download the result and save it for future reference.

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Advanced after qualifying the JEE-Main exams. Following the declaration of the results, the admission process to the 23 IITs will begin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).