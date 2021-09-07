New Delhi, September 7: The answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The NTA has also rolled out the response sheet of candidates along with the answer key. The fourth session of the JEE Main 2021 was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

For any details related to raising objections, the students can visit the official website. According to the official notification, the NTA has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key till 10 am on September 8. Students have to fill the online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key. They will be charged a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

Check the simple steps to download JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key here:

Go to the official website, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the answer key link on the homepage Enter the application number and password or date of birth, then click on submit The JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for further need or reference.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 06 September 2021 to 08 September 2021 (up to 10:00 A.M.),” an NTA statement read.

In the JEE (Main) 2021 session 4, nearly 7.32 lakh aspirants had registered. Candidates should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful aspirants in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 (including all categories) to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

