Bengaluru, October 16: The Karnataka education body on Friday declared the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th supplementary exam results. The scores were uploaded on the official website - karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can download their marksheets. Delhi Govt School Students Break Records; Pass Percentage Rises From 98% to 99%.

How to check scores? Students are recommended to visit the above-mentioned link of official website. On the landing page, they must click on "supplementary exam results". On the new page which appears, enter all the relevant details and press enter/submit. The page that appears will show the scores. Students are recommended to save its screenshot or download the PDF copy for interim use.

The SSLC exams in Karnataka were conducted in June-July this year, after being postponed from March-April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were declared on August 10, and showed a two percentage point decline in the pass percent as compared to the previous year.

An overall pass rate of 71.8 percent was recorded, with 77.7 percent of the girls clearing the exams as compared to 66.4 percent of the boys. Six students across the state succeeded in achieving 100 percent score, as their overall marks were 625 out of 625.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).