Mumbai, November 22: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC ESE Final Exam Result 2023 today, November 22. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

It must be noted that the UPSC ESE Final written examination was conducted in June 2023, while the interviews for the Personality Test were held in September-November 2023. Only those candidates who have qualified both rounds have been recommended for appointment to various services/ posts in the Ministries/ Departments concerned.

How to Check UPSC ESE Final Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 link.

A new PDF file will open.

Check your name and results in the PDF copy.

Download the page.

Take a printout for future reference.

As per the results notification, a total of 401 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different disciplines. Of the 401 candidates, 178 have been recommended for civil engineering, 46 for mechanical engineering, 64 for electrical engineering and 113 for electronics and telecommunication engineering.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.

