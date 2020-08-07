Karnataka, August 7:After a delay, the Karnataka Board is all set to announce the SSLC results 2020 on August 10, 2020. According to a Times of India report, the students who appeared for their exams will be able to check their online scores on the Board's official website on Monday at 3 pm.

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar made the announcement of the new date. It was earlier supposed to be announced today. Students are advised to keep their results on the official website karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Result Today? Here's What Reports Say About Date of Class 10 Board Result; How to Check Online Scores at karresults.nic.in.

Here's how students will be able to check their scores on the official website.

1. Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in

2. Then click the link that says SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

3. In the next step, enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

4. Once you submit, your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

5. You can download the scores and keep it ready for future reference.

Students can also check their results via SMS. They need to type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) and then send it to 56263.

