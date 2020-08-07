Karnataka, August 7: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has reportedly delayed Karnataka SSLC result 2020 date. It was earlier supposed to be announced today. According to an NDTV report, the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will now be released next week and a decision regarding Karnataka SSLC result date and time will be made on Monday.

Students are advised to keep their eye on the official website karresults.nic.in as the board to check their online scores.

Here's How to check Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020

1. Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in 2. Then click the link that says SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board 3. In the next step, enter your roll number, DOB and other required details 4. Once you submit, your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

5. You can download the scores and keep it ready for future reference.

Students can also check their results via SMS. They need to type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) and then send it to 56263.

