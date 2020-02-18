Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2020 Begins From Today: Nearly 15 Lakh Students to Appear in MSBSHSE Examination, 5 Things to Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Maharashtra State Board will hold their annual board examination from today (February 18), for class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce. The first exam is English. As per the latest reports, nearly 15 lakh students will sit for the higher secondary certificate or MSBSHSE HSC board exam 2020 in nine divisions across Maharashtra. The HSC 12th board exam 2020 will be held in two shifts, morning (11:00 am to 1:00 pm or 2:00 pm) and evening (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm or 6:00 pm). Students should note that they must carry their HSC admit card as it is an important document and without it, they will not be allowed to enter in the examination hall. As the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2020 begins from today, below are five things students should know.

MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2020: 5 Things to Know

1. MSBSHSE board has appointed more than 273 flying squads to ensure the smooth running of the exam and curb any malpractices.

2. Special Woman’s squad in every district across Maharashtra has been arranged.

3. The state board issued 24*7 helplines for every division to report to queries by students and parents.

4. Shakuntala Kale, chairman of MSBSHSE, was quoted in reports saying that about 8.43 lakh boys and 6.61 lakh girls will appear in the 12th HSC board exam 2020.

5. The examination hall entry would be closed 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the board exam.

The Maharashtra HSC board exam will continue till March 8, 2020. The Maharashtra board will conduct the SSC class 10 board exam 2020 from March 3 to 23. Candidates must follow the rules and regulations at the examination venue to avoid any hustle.