The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the 12th Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result 2020 today, July 16. It was a long wait for students as reports of result announcements were doing rounds on the internet for a few days now. As the HSC result, 2020 is finally declared, now it is time for class 10 board exam students to stay alert. MSBSHSE is set to declare results for Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC). So, when will the Maharashtra board declare SSC result? Although, SSC result 2020 date and time is not decided yet, in this article, we bring you all the information available so far for the same.

When Will SSC Result 2020 be Declared?

It should be noted that Maharashtra 10th result 2020 date and time has not been confirmed by MSBSHSE yet. However, media reports hint that SSC result 2020 can be expected by the end of this month. Once out, the scores will be made available at the official website, mahresults.nic.in and other alternative sites such as examresults.net. As no official date for SSC result 2020 has been confirmed, students are advised to rely on official sources only and not become the victim of fake news and rumours, which unfortunately have become very common these days.

Where to Check SSC Result 2020?

Once declared, the scores of students for SSC result 2020 will be made available at the official website of MAH Results, mahresults.nic.in. In addition to the site, students can also access their marks on the third-party websites such as examresults.net, to check and download their marks online.

For Maharashtra HSC Result 2020, Konkan district secured the highest number of passing percentage with 95.89%. The overall pass percentage for Arts, Science and Commerce 12th results stood at 90.66%. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the evaluation process and hence, the result declarations. Once confirmed, we will update students about the SSC result 2020 date and time.

