Mumbai, January 3: The MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020 was released on Sunday by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates can check their name in the merit list on the official website of MHT CET - cetcell.mahacet.org. Grievance against the provisional merit list can be raised till January 4, 2021, 5 pm.

The final list of the MHT CET MBA will be released only after hearing the grievances. The final merit is likely to be released on January 7, 2021, along with the provisional seat matrix. Candidates have to visit the official website to check the final list. MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 Results Declared on mahacet.org And cetcell.mahacet.org, Steps to Check Marks Online.

Here Steps to Check The Provisional Merit List:

Candidates are required to visit official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the “MBA/MMS” link on the home page.

After that clock on another link of “provisional merit list”.

The list will be displayed in PDF format.

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out for future use.

The MHT CET MBA results were declared in November last year. Counselling sessions were held online due to coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional allotment list for BTech, B.Pharma, BE and Pharma D.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).