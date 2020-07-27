The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared the class 12 board exam results 2020 today, July 27. The MP 12th result 2020 is available for all the streams—Science, Arts and Commerce and vocational courses as well. As the scores are out, students can now check their Class 12 Board Exam Results by visiting the official websites; mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Along with these sites, the MP 12th result 2020 can also be accessed on the third-party sites such as examresults.net. About 8.2 lakh students reportedly appeared in the MPBSE 12th board exams this year. In this article, we will bring you the quick steps to check your marks online. MP 12th Result 2020 Merit List: Khushi Singh Tops MPBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Check Passing Percentage, Toppers’ List and Overall Statistics for Science, Arts and Commerce Here.

The class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh was impacted severely by the pandemic. A few of the exams were cancelled including major papers such as biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, accountancy. The pending papers were held in June, following strict guidelines at the exam centres. As the exam results for Arts, Science and Commerce are out, students can check and download their marks online by submitting their registration and roll number, as mentioned in their admit card.

How to Check MP 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘MP Board class 12 result 2020.’ Click on the link

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Now that the results are out, students are advised to check their marks thoroughly. Those who are not happy with their scores can apply for recheck and revaluation, the details of which shall be announced by MPBSE soon. The MP 10th result 2020 has already been announced.

