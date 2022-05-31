Kohima, May 31: The results of the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) 2022 are slated to release on May 31. Reportedly, the results will come out at 12 pm.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. Students will have to use their login credentials - roll number and date of birth to check the results. UPSC Result 2021 Declared: 685 Qualify Civil Services Exam, Shruti Sharma Topper; Top 4 Ranks Grabbed by Women.

How To Check Results:

Visit the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the link for NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022

Enter your credentials including roll number and school code

Submit

Download the result

The exams were conducted in March 2022. Around 50,000 students appeared in the NBSE HSLC, and HSSLC exams 2022. Visit the official website of the Nagaland Board for more details.

