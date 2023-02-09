Mumbai, February 9: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday once again opened the application portal for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the exam can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in to submit their NEET PG 2023 application forms.

Candidates must note that the online application window for NEET PG 2023 will close at 11:55 pm on Sunday, February 12. In an official notification, the National Board of Examinations said, "Cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to 11.08.2023.". Health Ministry Reduces Eligibility Percentile for NEET-Super Speciality Courses From 50 to 20.

This means candidates who will complete their respective internships before August 8 can apply for NEET PG 2023 exam. Candidates can submit their applications for NEET PG 2023 at the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Applicants can check the detailed notification regarding NEET PG 2023 here.

Steps To Apply for NEET PG 2023:

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on the "NEET PG 2023" exam window link

Next, click of application link and register

Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form

Upload required documents and pay application fee

Submit the form

Take a print for the form for future reference

In an official notification, the NBEMS said, "Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM)."

