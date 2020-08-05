The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result for class 12 senior secondary board exams 2020 today, August 5. The NIOS 12th result 2020 declaration came in followed by the Supreme Court’s order which stated that the result for both 10th and 12th should be declared by August 7, 2020. It was a long wait for students, and the NIOS results are finally out, the scores of which are decided on the basis of alternative assessment policy as the NIOS board exams 2020 were cancelled due to the pandemic. The candidates can check NIOS 12th result 2020 by visiting the official website, results.nios.ac.in. As the results are finally out now, in this article, we bring you the direct link and steps to check and download NIOS 12th result 2020. IIM CAT 2020: CAT Registration Process Begins Today, Applicants Can Register at www.iimcat.ac.in; Here's How to Apply Online.

NIOS board exams were scheduled to be held in March. However, because of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, the class 10 and class 12 board exams could not be conducted. It was then decided that the pending papers for NIOS exams 2020 will be conducted in July, which was eventually cancelled because of the increasing number of cases. MCI Issues Guidelines to Universities, Says MBBS Students Will Not to Be Promoted to Next Level Without Exams.

HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank declared that the NIOS exams were cancelled, stating, “Keeping in view the health of the learners, #NIOS public #exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee.” As the results are finally declared now, students can check their NIOS 12th result 2020 by clicking HERE to visit the result page.

How to Check NIOS 12th Result 2020?

The candidates can check result through the website- results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the download ‘result link.’

Enter roll number.

Your NIOS 12th Results will appear on the screen.

Download the result, and take a print out for further reference.

For the subjects of which exams were cancelled, students will get marks based on the average of the best of three marks obtained in the subjects for which the examinations were held. As of the latest reports, the NIOS class 10 results will be declared by August 7, 2020; however, no exact date has yet been confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).