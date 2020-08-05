New Delhi, August 5: The online registration process of IIM CAT 2020 has commenced from Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Students who are interested can visit the official website www.iimcat.ac.in and register themselves online. According to a reports, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has announced the date for Common Admission Test (CAT). According to the notification, CAT 2020 would take place on November 29, 2020. The registration process for IIM CAT 2020 has begun from 10 am today.

Candidates who are interested in applying for admission for IIM CAT 2020 can register online on the official website www.iimcat.ac.in.

All you Need to know about IIM CAT 2020 registration process

The interested candidates need to visit the official website of IIM CAT 2020 at www.iimcat.ac.in Students need to enter their credentials and click on submit. Students need to log in to the website and fill the IIM CAT 2020 form. Once filled, the students need to pay the CAT exam fees and click to submit the form.

The exam fees for CAT may differ for students depending on the different categories of candidates who are applying for IIM CAT 2020. The candidates who fall under the SC/ ST/ PwD category need to pay Rs 1000 as CAT exam fees. The other candidates, who fall in the general category, have to pay Rs 2000 as CAT exam fees. The students who are interested can pay the CAT exam fees through different modes of online payment.

