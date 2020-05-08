Punjab Students of Class 5, 8 and 10 to be Promoted Without Exams, Announces CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh issues video-message amid lockdown | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, May 8: The Punjab government on Friday announced that state students of Class 5, 8 and 10 would be promoted to the next academic year without conducting exams. The exam-free promotion of students, to the next grade, was necessitated due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has prevented the education department to schedule the examinations. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15.

While the students of Class 5th and 8th would be promoted without any criteria, the students of Class 10th would be judged upon their pre-board results. The decision finalised by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is binding upon all institutions affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board.

"Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India's decision," the Punjab CM tweeted.



Singh's announcement came shortly after he addressed a virtual meeting with the education department officials. While a decision with consensus was taken on promoting Class 5, 8 and 10 students, it was decided to follow the Centre's decision in relation to Class 12 students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), headquartered in Delhi with several affiliated schools across the nation, announced today that the examinations for Class 10th and 12th students would be held in July. The latter are crucial for students to chart out their future realm of education -- with the marks forming the basis for enrollment in undergraduate courses.