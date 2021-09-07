New Delhi, September 7: The admit card for SBI Apprentice recruitment examinations 2021 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). The hall tickets had been released by the SBI on Monday. The candidates who have applied for the SBI Apprentice recruitment examination have to visit the official website of the Bank to access and download the admit card.

Applicants can also check and download the admit card of SBI Apprentice recruitment examinations 2021 on the direct link here. The candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021.

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) to check and download the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021

of the State Bank of India (SBI) to check and download the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 On the homepage, click on 'Careers' tab and click on the SBI Apprentice Recruitment exam notification

Click on the admit card link notification and you will be redirected to a login page

Enter your credentials to login and view your SBI Apprentice admit card

Download and take a printout of the same for further use

According to reports, the last date to download the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 is September 20, 2021. To avoid the last-minute hassle, candidates are advised to download their admit card before the deadline.

