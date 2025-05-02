In a significant supply chain shift, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that India will soon become the country of origin for most iPhones sold in the United States. The tech giant is relocating production away from China to mitigate the impact of US tariffs, which are expected to cost Apple around USD 900 million this quarter. Cook added that while iPhones will primarily be sourced from India, Vietnam will handle a large portion of iPad and Apple Watch manufacturing. Despite this, China will continue to be the primary production base for Apple’s global products. Apple Flies 5 Flights Containing iPhones From India and China to US Ahead of Trump Tariffs To Avoid 10% Reciprocal Tariffs and Maintain Pricing: Report.

BREAKING - Apple CEO says most US iPhones to be 'sourced' in India — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 1, 2025

#BREAKING ◾ Apple CEO says most US iPhones to be 'sourced' in India ◾ Apple CEO expects tariffs to cost $900 mn in current quarter pic.twitter.com/2yoNkxdcl7 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 1, 2025

