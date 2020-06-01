SSC Exams 2020 Update: Staff Selection Commission Releases Revised Dates of Pending Exams; Check Full Schedule Here

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 1: The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) on Monday released revised examination dates for various recruitment examinations. These recruitment exams were postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19. The dates for the exams were released by the SSC after the review meeting which was held earlier in the day.

Due to the lockdown, several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, stenographer grade C and D exam, junior engineer exam and selection post-VIII 2020 exam are pending. These were scheduled to take place in April or May but were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. SSC Exam Dates Update: Staff Selection Commission to Review Situation and Decide Exam Dates After June 1, 2020 at ssc.nic.in.

Here is The Schedule of Pending Exams.

Revised Schedule of SSC Exams (Photo Credits: Screengrab/SSC)

The SSC said, “The schedule subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.” In the notification issued by the SSC, The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission - ssc.nic.in at regular intervals for further updates. Meanwhile, the results for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II are still pending.