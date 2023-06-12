Mumbai, June 12: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) announced the TBJEE 2023 examination result today, June 12. The Tripura Biard announced the Joint Entrance Examination results at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the TBJEE 2023 examination can visit the official websites of Tripura Board at tbjee.nic.in. Alternatively, results can be checked at tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates who are looking to check their TBJEE 2023 examination result must keep their login credentials handy. A few days ago, the Tripura Board released the TBJEE 2023 final answer key on May 31. This year, the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 25. UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check Civil Services Results and List of Qualified Candidates.

Steps To Check TBJEE 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of Tripura Board at tbjee.nic.in

Click on the "TBJEE 2023 result" link on the homepage

Enter using login credentials.

Next, click on submit

Your TBJEE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future referenceHere's the direct link to check TBJEE result 2023. The Tripura Board conducted the TBJEE 2023 in three shifts. The first shift was from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm for Physics and Chemistry, while the second shift from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm was for Biology exam. MHT CET Result 2023 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Exam Results for PCM and PCB Group Released, Know Steps To Check Scores. Meanwhile, the third shift was from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm for Mathematics. The counselling process is likely to be conducted in June-July 2023. Telangana State Education is also likely to announce the Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS Ed.CET-2023). Candidates who appeared for the TS Edcet 2023 examination can check their results at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).