New Delhi, March 1: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board on Monday announced the schedule of ISC board examinations for Class 12 and ICSE board examination for class 10. The theoretical exam for The ISC and ICSE will begin from May 5. The date sheet was announced by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, New Delhi. ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Are Out and So Are the Funny Memes: From ‘Sharma Ji Ka Beta,’ to ‘Le Backbenchers,’ Twitterati Is Having a Field Day Sharing Hilarious Jokes.

Meanwhile, the practical examination for the ISC will commence from April 8 with computer Science paper 2 and the practical for Home Science and Indian Music Carnatic is on April 9. The last ISCE exam will be on June 7, while ISC exams will end on June 16. Click here for Class 12th date sheet and here for Class 10th examination.

Students are required to visit the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org - for date sheet, exam schedule and other related queries. The results of both ICSE and ISC examinations will be communicated to the heads of schools by July 2021. CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2020–21 Datesheet Released: Exams To Begin on May 4, Conclude on June 11; Check Full Schedule and Time Table Here.

The board in a statement, said, “The candidates are expected to be seated in the Examination Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black / Blue ball-point pen ONLY.” Candidates need 33 percent marks to clear the examination.

