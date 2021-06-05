New Delhi, June 5: Many Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members face problems in linking their Aadhaar card number with their universal account number (UAN) in case of a mismatch in name, date of birth or gender. Due to the mismatch of personal details, withdrawing money from a Provident Fund account will not be possible. The user will get an error message – "Error while AADHAAR authentication. "Pi" (basic) attributes of demographic data did not match."

Last year in April, the government simplified the process of linking the aadhaar card and UAN. It is helping the EPF subscribers to avail EPFO's online services such as applying for an advance from EPF account, nomination etc. People can also link aadhaar and UAN using the government's UMANG mobile app. EPFO Money Withdrawal: How to Withdraw Second COVID-19 Advance From EPF Online Via epfindia.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to Submit The Request:

Login through your UAN id and password on member interface portal – epfindia.gov.in.

Click on "Manage > Modify Basic Details".

Please provide correct details as per the aadhaar card.

Click on "Update Details". After which, the request will be submitted for the employer's approval.

An employee can delete the request, in case, he/she has made a mistake while submitting the details. a request can be deleted before employer's approval.

An employer can approve the request by logging into Employer Interface Portal and clicking on "Member>Details Change Request".

After approval, the request will appear as a task in login of Dealing Hand, of concerned EPFO office, in the Field Office Interface of Unified Portal.

Dealing hand can login and view the online change requests by clicking "Member>Details Change Request". After due verification, the concerned EPFO employee can submit his/her recommendations to a section supervisor. Aadhaar-UAN Linking: How to Link Aadhaar Number With PF Account Via UMANG App, EPFO Portal and Offline.

The dealing assistant can put the case either for approval or rejection by selecting the appropriate radio button i.e. Recommended for Approval or Recommended for Rejection with proper remarks. In the same manner, Section Supervisor can submit his/her recommendations to APFC/RPFC. Finally, APFC/RPFC can Approve/Reject the case.

