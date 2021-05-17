Popular astrologer, Pankaj Khanna's Gem Selections is one stop destination for authentic and pure gemstones and healing crystals. Their unprocessed stones contains unadulterated compositions and makes them best for use. The brand with their mission of opening 50 new stores by 2025 is all set to expand their brand by opening their new stores in Tamil Nadu. Currently they will be inaugurating their first two outlets in Chennai and Coimbatore in sometime soon.

After settling up the two outlets they will follow a phase wise expansion in different areas too. Their usp of selling authenticate products makes them different from the jewellers. And being in the business for so many years, they know the art exactly well. Recently, the brand even restructured their website. Loaded it with several features to make it more beneficial for the customers as well as the employees.

Pankaj Khanna, the man behind Gem Selections' success says, "We always wanted to have our presence in Tamil Nadu. It being one of the most culturally advanced state, we are happy having our stores there. Currently we will start with two stores and steadily proceed further. It gives us immense pride in getting this opportunity to serve people out there. Looking forward!!"

We wish them much luck and success ahead.