Lucknow, October 30: The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, became the centre of controversy as the son of former BJP MP Bhairon Prasad Mishra, Prakash Mishra, passed away allegedly due to a lack of timely medical assistance. Prakash, aged 42, was brought to the hospital on Saturday night, October 28, in critical condition, suffering from a kidney ailment.

However, the family's plea for admission was reportedly denied, citing the unavailability of beds in the emergency ward. Tragically, Prakash succumbed to his deteriorating health within the hospital premises, sparking fury among his family members and the former MP. Accusations of negligence were directed at the hospital staff, with Mishra alleging that his son received no medical attention even as he lay in pain on a stretcher in the hospital lobby. Dog at Uttar Pradesh Hospital Video: Canine Relishes on Food Kept Next To Unconscious Patient in Moradabad Govt Hospital, Shocking Clip Surfaces.

A protest ensued, led by Mishra and his family, demanding an investigation into the incident. Consequently, the SGPGI administration swiftly formed a three-member committee, led by CMS Dr Sanjay Dhiraj, to delve into the matter and ascertain the sequence of events leading to Prakash's demise. In response to the allegations, SGPGI Director Dr RK Dhiman acknowledged the critical condition of Prakash upon his arrival and acknowledged the necessity of immediate treatment. Uttar Pradesh Medical Negligence: Woman Gives Birth Near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, Foetus Brought Dead to Hospital (Watch Video).

Dr Dhiman assured a thorough and impartial inquiry, promising strict action against any individuals found responsible for the negligence. The report from the committee was anticipated to be released on Monday, October 30, shedding light on the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident. The untimely demise of Prakash Mishra has reignited concerns about the state of emergency healthcare services and the critical need for efficient medical management during emergencies.

