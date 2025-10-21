Kolkata, October 21: The players of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery are excited as the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for October 21, 2025, is set to be declared today. Participants eagerly awaiting the outcome can check the live Kolkata FF results on platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery is organised under local supervision in West Bengal’a capital city Kolkata. This lottery-style game continues to attract a massive number of players every day. Similar in concept to Satta Matka, the Kolkata Fatafat game unfolds across multiple rounds each day, adding to the thrill and anticipation among participants. For those waiting to try their luck for Kolkata FF Result, the game has eight daily rounds termed as “bazis”.

The Kolkata FF lottery is conducted daily from Monday to Sunday and is open only to participants who are in Kolkata. The first bazi starts at 10 AM and concluding with the final bazi at 8:30 PM daily. Each bazi’s results are declared approximately every 90 minutes. The winning numbers are announced at regular intervals, keeping the excitement of players alive throughout the day. Participants interested in reviewing the full list of outcomes can refer to the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 21, 2025, shared below. Kolkata Fatafat Result October 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 21, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In India, lotteries are legally allowed in 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Although the Kolkata Fatafat lottery enjoys immense popularity among players in Kolkata, participants are advised to play carefully. The game’s quick and dynamic format keeps it exciting, but since it involves real money, it also carries the risk of financial loss if not played with caution and responsibility. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY urges participants to remain aware of and comply with local laws before taking part in such games. It is important for individuals to understand the legal boundaries and possible implications involved, ensuring they do not engage beyond what is permitted. Practicing responsible participation and maintaining awareness can help players avoid any unwanted or negative outcomes.

