Loan EMI Moratorium: List of Banks Allowing Borrowers to Delay Payment of March Installment By 3 Months Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Rerserve Bank of India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 31: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of instalment in respect of all term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown over coronavirus. Subsequently, many banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank have allowed borrowers to delay paying their monthly instalments for a period of three months. Here's a list of banks that have decided to defer receiving loan payments for a period of three months under the terms of a COVID 19- RBI package.