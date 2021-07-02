Mumbai, July 2: The Pune Housing and Area Redevelopment Board has announced the result for MHADA Pune Lottery 2021 on Friday. The list of luck draw winners has been declared along with the wait list. The result has been uploaded on the official website. The people who registered for the lottery can visit lottery.mhada.gov.in to check the names of lucky winners as well as the wait list. MHADA Pune Lottery 2021 Result Live Streaming: Watch Lucky Draw Results for 2908 Houses.

It is being undertaken for allocation of 2908 houses through lottery system to the people who applied for the same. The lucky winners will get the house in the city. Scroll down to find out how to check the lucky winners of MHADA Pune Lottery 2021. Alternatively, you can click on the direct link here to check the result.

Here Is How To Check The MHADA Pune Lottery 2021 Result:

Visit the official website at lottery.mhada.gov.in

On the home page, go to the 'Lottery' section

A drop down box will appear, click on notice

A new page will will open

Click on the link that says 'Click here to view Results for Pune Board Lottery May-2021'

The result list will open on your screen.

The houses in the city will be allocated by the board to the lucky winners for the MHADA Pune Lottery 2021. The lottery was announced on April 14 this year for allocation of 2,908 houses in the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).