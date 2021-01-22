Pune, January 22: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Pune Lottery 2021 Result will come out today. Mhada received 53,000 applications for the 5,647 houses so far. The reason behind the increased demand was because the houses were offered at an extremely affordable rate.

The lottery will be withdrawn at the Nehru Memorial Hall in Pune. On account of the coronavirus pandemic, the administration decided to webcast the launch so as to avoid the crowding at the venue. Pune MHADA Lottery 2021 Result: Rise in Applications For House Allotment Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Lucky Draw on January 22; Here's Where to Check.

Here's where you can watch the result Live

The complete list of results will be published on lottery.mhada.gov.in website. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Mhada, saw a good response in terms of registration for the eligibility to be part of the draw for the allotment of 5,647 Mhada houses in the Pune division.

