Washington, May 26: The first winner of the much talked about Ohio's Vax- A-Million lottery will be announced on Wednesday at 7:29 pm (Local Time). The US state will be declaring two winners – a winner of $1 million and a winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university. The state is giving COVID-19 vaccinated people $1 each in a weekly lottery draw. It is being organised as a part of government's initiative to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated against coronavirus. COVID-19 Vaccination in US: 25 American States Fully Vaccinate Over 50% Adults Against Coronavirus.

People can watch the live streaming and telecast of highly awaited first two winners of Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery winner at FOX8 Live and WLWT-TV. As per reports, over 2.7 million people have registered for the drawing and 104,386 Ohioans between the ages of 12 to 17 years have entered for the college scholarship drawing so far. Ohio's COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery to Give 5 People $1 Million Each as an Incentive to Encourage Vaccination; Receives Mixed Reactions Online.

According to the report in AP, after the announcement of Vax-a-Million Lottery there has been an increase in the number of Ohioans aged 16 years or above who received at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine by 33 per cent. The state has also witnessed a spike in residents taking the vaccine by 55 per cent in the 20-49 age group.

