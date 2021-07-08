He is an eminent role model for all the budding entrepreneurs who inspires and encourages them to never give up.

We are living in a historic era. We have seen the Jewish and Christian faith communities discover dramatically new ways of encountering one another after 2,000 years of distrust and enmity between them. Representatives from the two communities meet with collegiality and true friendship on a regular basis all over the world. Jews and Christians have worked together on a variety of social issues, and in formal dialogue, they've discussed a wide range of topics with mutual respect and honesty. When Israel is debated meaningfully, there are certainly instances of effective communication. However, in discussions between the two groups, the fact that Israel and the issues it brings with it mean vastly different things to Jews and Christians. This is where a well-known and experienced rabbi like Yosef comes in to encourage all evangelicals to remain a faithful intercessor and friend of the Jewish people and Israel, as well as to pray in obedience for the Peace of Jerusalem.

Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Yosef is a famous Doctor, psychologist and spiritual teacher. In June 1999, he met the woman with whom he would marry. After marrying, he and his wife served in the congregation, collaborating in the leadership of the young people and giving seminars at various weddings. After sometime, due to unforeseen circumstances, Yosef and his wife were forced to abandon everything and travel to Israel, fulfilling the law of return and the biblical prophecy of Ezekiel. With no family to greet them, no language to speak, and no clear understanding of the service that God required of them, they expected an adventure to begin in that unknown location to which they had traveled.

Many years have passed since that step of belief, and together they have founded various Ministries, emphasizing the importance of integration. Yosef believes that God has considered him to be an international lecturer and preach the gospel in various parts of the world. He’s an experienced professor in the field of Doctor at Israel Alberto Mottesi's EDEAM School of Evangelists and is currently working on a platform that broadcasts local television capsules with testimonies about Israel's current situation and its role in the light of the scriptures.

