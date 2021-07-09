Nicole Villani is a Transformation coach for busy professionals who are seeking a deeper connection to themselves and the world around them. With 13+ years in Corporate and a decade studying Mindset and Manifestation, it’s Nicole’s passion to help transform the way her clients think, feel, act, and the results that they get, on a ‘Mind-Body-Soul’ level; so that they can maximize their highest potential, and achieve their dreams.

A common struggle that her 1:1 clients face is their inability to understand what they want & HOW to get it. They know they are meant for more but feel trapped in a career that has brought them success but no longer provides them with fulfillment. Meanwhile, they're MOVING UP, making more, but don’t understand why what they once wanted, isn’t enough.

They think, “If I just had more time, money, support, I’d be happy then.”

Here’s the truth: Another promotion, raise, different company, new boss, next vacation -- whatever it is they are reaching for to quiet that voice inside that tells them, “You are meant for more,” can only work for so long, until it stops working.

Happiness is an inside job.

And until everyone understands this, and how to find purpose in what they do, who they are, and what they TRULY want, they will ALWAYS chase more at the expense of what matters MOST in their life.

“I know this is a hard pill to swallow. It was for me too.

We’re taught to climb the corporate ladder, work hard, drink our green juice, take our vitamins, work out, buy more, keep up, wake up and do it all over again -- it’s no wonder you feel exhausted.”

So, what’s missing?

AUTHENTICITY

“If you’ve ever wondered why, you’re feeling stuck in your career & unfulfilled, struggling to find the energy to get through the day; then keep reading.

When my clients learn how to tap into their AUTHENTICITY, amazing things start to happen:

They FINALLY free themselves

EXPAND what’s possible for their lives

ATTRACT new opportunities, people, places, and things with EASE.

Authenticity not only brings POSITIVE outcomes but helps you to avoid common energy sucks like:

Indecisiveness & worry about the future

Doubt & fear that keeps you stuck

Wasting time on things that are not right for you

To tap into your AUTHENTICITY, ask yourself these questions and write down what comes up; Nothing is off limits!

What do you want to experience in this life? How do you want to grow? What do you want to contribute?

Now, decide what’s most important to you, and create 1 step that you can take, to move you closer to your desires and dreams.”

Everyone deserves the sense of peace, ease & confidence that comes from KNOWING without a doubt that everything they want is available for them and accessible to achieve.