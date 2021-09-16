Trust Trade Finance, which has become a leading investment platform, has recently partnered with J.P. Morgan. This partnership is expected to allow investors using Trust Trade Finance to yield even better returns and be filled with greater confidence in their investments.

With this new partnership, investors from J.P. Morgan are expected to flock to Trust Trade Finance and benefit from the lucrative options provided by the platform.

There are currently multiple investment options available on Trust Trade Finance. This multi-asset trading and investment platform provides investment opportunities ranging from digital currencies to real estate. The wide variety of opportunities is expected to encourage greater use and adoption of Trust Trade Finance.

How to Invest in Projects on Trust Trade Finance

J.P. Morgan investors will have the chance to invest in a variety of plans that fall into one of two major arenas, called Standard Investments and Project Investments.

Standard Investments are further broken down into Basic, Standard, and Advanced options. Under the Basic plan for the Standard Investment, investing $1,000 will deliver 16.5% in daily returns. This introductory plan runs for seven days and allows for investments up to $5,000 to be made. Investors under the Standard plan can invest between $6,000 and $19,000 and receive 6% returns every day. This plan is 30 days in length and can return in 80% returns after one month. The Advanced plan has an initial minimum investment of $20,000, with up to $1,000,000 in deposits being possible. This may be a very enticing option for larger J.P. Morgan investors, especially considering the 6.5% daily returns that result in 160% ROI after 40 days.

An impressive feature of every plan on Trust Trade Finance is the fact that profits can be accessed whenever an investor chooses to do so. Recurring capital investments are also possible, which can result in impressive compounded interest.

Project Investments may be an intriguing investment option for J.P. Morgan investors due to their more traditional focus on tangible assets. Investments in properties, a cattle herder stock program, and a poultry farm all provide the ability to see major returns based on investing in real assets without owning them.

Property investments start at $25,000 per unit of apartments located in Texas. Investing in these units provides a 70% ROI within 11 months. Investors involved in the cattle herder stock program will be getting returns based on cattle located in Nebraska, amounting to 50% ROI in a year. An initial investment in this program requires $1,500 and could be increased according to the desire of the investor. Finally, investors in the poultry farm located in Ohio will see 35% ROI after seven months when they invest in at least one $300 unit.

Bottom Line

Given how lucrative the Trust Trade Finance platform is for current investors, the new partnership with J.P. Morgan will be an excellent way for J.P. Morgan investors to diversify their investments into different categories. With the prospect of greater returns on a Lloyd's of London insured platform, it is expected that more investors will migrate to Trust Trade Finance.