Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha's Birthday or Buddha Day, is an annual occasion that is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by the Buddhist community worldwide. The day of Buddha Purnima falls during the Vaishakha month and is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. Buddha’s birth name was Siddhartha Gautama. He was a spiritual teacher on whose teachings Buddhism was founded. Buddha Purnima 2025 falls on Monday, May 12. This year, it will be the 2587th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The exact year of Buddha's birthday is based on the Sri Lankan convention, while several Asian lunisolar calendars predict it to different lunar days. The date for the celebration of Buddha's birthday therefore, varies from year to year in the Gregorian calendar, but it is usually celebrated in either April or May. In leap years, Buddha Purnima may be celebrated in June.

Buddha Purnima 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi

Buddha Purnima 2025 falls on Monday, May 12. According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 08:01 PM on May 11 and ends at 10:25 PM on May 12.

Buddha Purnima Significance

Buddha Purnima holds great significance for devotees of Gautam Buddha and for the Buddhist community around the world. It is believed that Gautama Buddha obtained enlightenment on this day, hence, this day holds immense importance in the Buddhist culture. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak, Vaishaka and Buddha's Birthday.

On this day, devotees visit temples to offer prayers and engage in meditation. Devotees also engage in donation and feeding the poor and needy on this day as itis considered very meritorious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).