Bengaluru, March 8: To celebrate the spirit of womanhood on the occasion International Women's Day, The Himalaya Drug Company has partnered with Shell India to sponsor gift hampers for all women service champions at their fuel stations and giveaways for the women who visit Shell stations on Women's Day.

The frontline women workforce of Shell's Mobility business in India will be presented with 1,500 specially curated Himalaya gift hampers across all its over 200+ stations.

The hamper, comprising personal care and hygiene products, will be a symbol of care for these service champions who help hundreds of customers go well on their journeys every day. 28% of Retail Borrowers Women; Indebtedness Growing at 21% Since 2014, Says Report.

"International Women's Day is indeed a special occasion to celebrate the undeterred dedication of every woman, be it to her family, workplace, children, or society in general. Our commitment to spread happiness through wellness begins with our own people," Jayashree Ullal, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, The Himalaya Drug Company, said in a statement.

"We believe in diversity and women empowerment and continually support the cause of women. We, at Himalaya, take immense pride in our women workforce who work round-the-clock to provide herbal solutions for the ever-evolving consumer needs.

"Our association with Shell Mobility India is a small gesture to appreciate the diverse roles that women play in their day-to-day lives to help shape the future of our country," she said. Andhra Police Celebrate IWD with plethora of events.

Additionally, Shell is welcoming thousands of women customers across its network of stations for fuel plus convenience retail offers on Women's Day, making Shell a safe and convenient one-stop destination for on-the-go needs.

Himalaya and Shell will express their gratitude to each one of them with Himalaya PureHands Hand Sanitizers.

"Shell continues to stand for powering progress, and empowering women has been one of our key commitments. Shell Mobility in India has always encouraged women to take up roles in all functions of the business," said Sanjay Varkey, Director, Mobility, Shell India.

"While the journey has not been easy, I am proud to say that we currently have circa 22 per cent women as a part of the frontline champions at our stations," Varkey said.

In addition, Himalaya is also celebrates Women's Day across all its 313 retail outlets every year.

This year, women customers who visit Himalaya stores will be treated to neem/aloe face wipes as a complimentary gift, across India, the company said.

