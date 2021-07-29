Ranchi, July 29: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared matric results on Thursday. Students can check their class 10 scores at the official website of the JAC - jacresults.com. According to reports, 95.93 percent students have been declared pass and 2.7 lakh students secured the first division.

Over four lakh students have registered for the class 10 exams. However, like other states, the Jharkhand board has also cancelled the class 10 and 12 exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can also download their results from jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in websites.

Here Are Steps The Results:

Students are required to visit the official website - jacresults.com.

On the home page, click on the link to check the JAC Matric Results.

Enter your login credentials, including their roll numbers.

Click on “Submit”.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

To clear the Jharkhand Board, students need to obtain at least 33 percent marks. The board had developed an alternative marking scheme for the class 10 students as the exams could not be conducted. The class 10 exams will be based on the performance of students in class 9.

Results can also be checked through the third-party website – indiaresults.com. Meanwhile, the board has also decided to promote class 9 and 11 students without conducting the exams due to the pandemic. Last year, the pass percentage in Jharkhand class 10 was 75.01 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).