Bhopal, July 29: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP Board Class 12th result 2021 today, i.e. July 29. The Class 12th result 2021 of Madha Pradesh was declared at 12 noon today on the official website of the MPBSE. Students can check MPBSE 12th result 2021 on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Students waiting to check their MP Board Class 12th result 2021 can access MP board results by entering their registration number and date of birth. The scores can also be checked easily via online mode by downloading the MP Mobile app or the Fast Result app. These apps are available on Google Playstore. The announcement of MP Board 12th result date was informed by the officials on Twitter.

MPBSE 12th result 2021: How to Check Scores Online

To check their results, students may visit the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘download result’ link. Enter details such as registration number and roll number. The results will then appear on the screen. Now download and save the results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, like other states, the Madhya Pradesh Board had also decided to call off Class 12 board exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CISCE had also cancelled ISCE board exams and ISC board exams. The ICSE and ISC result 2021 has been declared by the CISCE.

In Madhya Pradesh, over 7.5 lakh students had registered for the higher secondary examination this year. The Class 12 students will be marked on the best of five subjects scored in class 10. All students are declared pass and no merit list will be announced this year.

