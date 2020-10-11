New Delhi, 11th October: In the sixth week of the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government, CM Arvind Kejriwal inspected his residence for stagnant water to prevent dengue mosquito breeding along with his family members today. He also encouraged Delhiites to involve their family members in the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign and change the accumulated water to prevent Dengue.

Arvind Kejriwal to Encourage All Delhi Families to Participate in '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Anti-Dengue Campaign. Taking to social media, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली के महाअभियान का आज छठा रविवार है और इस बार मेरा परिवार भी इस अभियान में शामिल हुआ। हमने घर की चेकिंग की, जमा हुए साफ़ पानी को बदला। आप भी अपने परिवार को इस मुहिम में शामिल करें। हमें मिलकर डेंगू को हराना है।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute हर रविवार, डेंगू पर वार pic.twitter.com/lbw81reKLi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2020

Announcing the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign against Dengue, CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal had said that through the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, "we will stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and all of Delhi from Dengue."

On every Sunday, Under the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Campaign

- Change the clean stagnant water collected at home.

- A dengue mosquito thrives in clean stagnant water. The water deposited in the pots, coolers, A/C, tires, vases, etc., should be drained and replaced by the citizens every week.

- Add a small layer of oil/petrol to the accumulated water.

- Always cover the water tank with a lid.

- After inspecting their own houses, people shall promptly call 10 of their friends. With the cooperation of all, dengue can be eliminated from Delhi.

