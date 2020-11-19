Islamabad, November 19: 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan to 10 years of jail. The 70-year-old was convicted in two terror cases, one of them pertaining to the "funding" of extremist activities through his organisations.

Saeed and his associates were convicted earlier this year as well, when a court had in February announced 11 years of imprisonment to them in another terror funding case. Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid were the JuD members who were convicted along with Saeed. Pakistan Puts More Curbs on Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim to Avoid FATF Blacklisting.

Update by ANI

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan sentences Jamat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case: Pakistan media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/98Gf0Cn8si — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The JuD chief was also convicted last year in a terror funding case heard by a Lahore anti-terror court. He was then sentenced to five years of imprisonment. He has remained under house arrest since July 2019 -- a measure which was then viewed by the Pakistani establishment as a move to prevent being blacklisted by the FATF.

Cumulatively, a total of 41 cases are registered against Saeed in various anti-terrorism courts across Pakistan. The Indian government has also been seeking action against him for "planning and orchestrating" the terror attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, which had led to the death of over 160 persons.

