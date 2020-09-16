New Delhi, Sep 16: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Last week, I took a COVID test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again since I was feeling unwell. The report has now come as positive," he tweeted in Hindi.

Gupta said he was already in quarantine during the last week and advised those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.