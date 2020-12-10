New Delhi, December 10: Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the government is open for discussions with the farmers on the new farm laws. He said, "I would like to urge the farmers that if they want to discuss our proposal, they should definitely come to us. We are ready for discussions." The farmers' union on Wednesday rejected the proposal sent by the centre and are stick to their demand to repeal the new farms laws. Farmers' Protest: Dushyant Chautala Says 'Centre Ready to Give Written Assurance on MSP, Now Up to Farmers to Decide.'

"Any law cannot be entirely defective. Government is ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers," added Tomar. Clarifying the farmers' concern over the Minimum Support Price for their produce, Tomar said the new farm laws won't be affecting the MSP in any way, "MSP has got nothing to do with these laws. They do not affect MSP at all. PM had I have explained to and assured the farmers that MSP will continue," he said. Farmers' Leaders Reject Government's Proposal, Protesters To Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway by December 12.

Addressing another issue of private mandis, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that under the new farm laws farmers won't be forced to sell the produce in the private markets. "There were some concerns that farmers will be forced to sell their produce in private market. This is completely erroneous, there is absolutely no provision in the law which brings an element of compulsion on any farmer," said Goyal.

The farmers' leaders and central government have had five rounds of discussions on the new farm laws. However, no conclusion have been drawn as yet. The farmers' union on Wednesday rejected the government proposal. Hundreds of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws passed in September and demanding the government to withdraw them. Their protest entered 15th day on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).