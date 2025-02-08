Ahmedabad, February 8: A shocking incident of forgery has come to light from Gujarat, where a woman accused her husband of forging her signature. The incident came to light on Thursday, February 6, when the woman approached the police and registered an FIR against her husband with Vastrapur police. In her complaint, the woman from Thaltej claimed that her husband fraudulently obtained an INR 25 lakh loan by forging her signature on property documents.

According to a report in The Times of India, the complainant is working as an HR professional at a college in the city. Seeking legal action against her husband and others, the woman told cops that she has been living in Vastrapur with her two children for the past 18 years. She also said that her husband had been living separately for the past three years. Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she and her husband jointly purchased their home in 2007 using a bank loan. According to the FIR, bank officials from a private bank visited her house on April 19, 2021, and informed her that an INR 25 lakh mortgage loan was taken out in 2019 and was overdue. The complainant denied taking any loan, but upon inquiry, she found that her husband had taken the loan without her knowledge.

She also said that her spouse forged her signature to take the loan. The complainant said that she confronted her husband, but he did not give her loan-related documents. The woman also alleged that her husband had also pawned her gold jewellery for another loan. She sent legal notices to her husband and the bank; however, no resolution was reached. Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

The FIR also claimed that a bank agent played a role in passing the forged documents. After the woman had filed a complaint earlier, her husband had husband promised to repay the loan and return her jewellery. Following this, she withdrew her case. However, last year, on August 28, she discovered a bank possession notice on her house, which stated that the bank would seize the property.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).