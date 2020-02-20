Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Meets Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Calls AGR Issue an 'Unprecedented Crisis'

Sunil Mittal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 20: Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday met telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. After the meeting, Mittal said that he has sought relief in taxes and levies amid the "unprecedented" adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. He said that Airtel has time till March 17 to pay AGR dues, adding that the company will make payments "much before that. Bharti Airtel Pays Rs 10,000 Crore to Telecom Department As Part of AGR Dues.

"Committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), and Bharti Airtel will make the balance payment expeditiously. AGR is an unprecedented crisis for the industry, which is being dealt with by government," Mittal said. Reliance Jio Pays Rs 195 Crore to DoT, Clears All AGR Dues in Advance.

ANI Tweet:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises after his meeting with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi today: I have assured the government that we will comply with Supreme Court judgement and pay the dues before 17th March. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9fh45IZjhI — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Last week, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered telecom operators, including Airtel and Vodafone Idea, to pay thousands of crores of dues after the top court threatened the mobile carriers and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to obey with its earlier ruling.

Following this, Airtel paid Rs 10,000 crore out of Rs 35,586 crore dues to the government. The company said that the amount has been paid on behalf of Airtel, Telenor and Bharti Hexacom. Vodafone Idea also paid Rs 3,500 crore out of Rs 53,000 crore AGR dues.