Srinagar, March 13: The Amarnath Yatra 2021 will begin on June 28. The annual Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will be for 56 days this year. It will end on August 22. The registration process for undertaking the pilgrimage will begin from April 1. The decision was taken during the 40th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The meeting was chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The board will enable the live telecast of morning and evening aarti.

The pilgrimage to 3,800 metre-high cave will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. According to reports, the daily route wise pilgrim ceiling was enhanced from 7,500/route/day to 10,000/route/day. This number will exclude devotees travelling on helicopters. The government has enhanced the group accidental insurance cover for Amarnath yatris and service providers from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000. Amarnath Yatra 2019: Civil Aviation Ministry Asks Airlines to Keep In-check Rising Airfares After Govt Suspends Pilgrimage.

Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Service:

J&K: Annual Amaranth Yatra to be held from June 28 to August 22 this year. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/sSKQScKD3x — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the remuneration of Pujaris has also been enhanced from Rs. 1000/day to Rs. 1500/day for the next three years. Special invitations will be given to Akhada, Acharya Parishads across the country. Counters will also be established at prominent religious places for the facilitation of saints.

Sinha directed the health authorities for up-gradation of the facilities on both routes – Baltal and Pahalgam. Battery operated cars will ferry pilgrims from Baltal to Domel. Telecom services at the holy cave and along the routes will be operational by June 15, 2021. The pilgrimage will end in August on Sawan Poornima.

Last year the pilgrimage was only 15 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yatra had begun on July 21 and ended on August 3. Except for the Sadhus, only pilgrims below 55 years of age were allowed for the pilgrimage. In 2019, the yatra was called off in mid way in the first week of, due to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

