Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: BJP Members to Distribute Ration, Masks to Poor to Mark Birth Anniversary of BR Ambedkar

Lucknow, April 13: In view of the nationwide lockdown to check the coronavirus spread, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised its workers to observe Ambedkar Jayanti at home and distribute masks and ration to the poor in at least two localities.

"All the workers have been asked to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti in their homes. Each mandal has been directed to distribute rations and home made masks in at least two localities. Also, instructed that the lockdown rules and safe distancing be complied with," said Uttar Pradesh state chief Swatantradev Singh.

He said, "In the directive issued to the regional and district presidents, workers have been told to garland the portrait of Babasaheb in their houses and also upload on the social media. And make the people in the localities take a pledge -- 'Meri basti, corona mukt basti (My locality, corona free locality'. "

BJP's organisation general secretary Sunil Bansal said, "Resolve to follow the constitution and the directives of the government and fight corona. Also, share views on social media on topics like social harmony, equality and Babasaheb Ambedkar".

On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati tweeted and instructed her supporters to strictly follow government restrictions to prevent the spread of the corona infection.

The Save Aarakhsan Sangharsh Samiti has already appealed to the people to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti at their homes on Tuesday.

State President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Masood Ahmed has also asked the party workers to help the poor.