Amit Shah States Govt Scanning Delhi Rioters Through Face Identification Software, Says it 'Does Not Differentiate on The Basis of Religion or Clothes'

New Delhi, March 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed the Lower House of Parliament that the Delhi Police and the Ministry have started identication of Delhi rioters through face identification software, which does not differentiate on the basis religion or clothes. Stating that the software contains data of people collected through voter ID, driving licence and others, Shah said over 100 rioters have been identified as of yet.

Answering to the questions of the opposition on Delhi violence, Shah said, "With the help of face identification software, the process of identifying rioters have already started. This software doesnot differentiate on the basis of religion or clothes." Amit Shah Speaks on Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha, Says 'I Requested NSA Ajit Doval to Visit Affected Areas'.

Stating more about the software, Shah said that the government had used the data from voter IDs, driving license and others. He claimed that Delhi Police have identified more than 100 rioters as of yet, while claimed that more than 300 arrived in the national capital from neighnouring Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on #DelhiViolence: Face identification software ke dwara, ye sare face ko pehchanne ki prakriya chalu kar di. Ye software hai, wo dharm, kapde nahi dekhta. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j5z4uczj6b — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Apart from this, the Union Home Minister also mentioned that around 60 social media accounts were created on February 22 and were closed down on February 26. He added social media was used to incite hate and that police will find those behind them. Shah assured the House that no action is taken against any innocent person, while assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to.

Informing more, he said that 52 Indians lost their lives during the violence, while maintained that he don't want to name how many Hindus or Muslims. Assuring that people that no action would be taken against the innocent, Shah also maintainted all those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law. He stated that Delhi Police contained the riots within 36 hours.

Apart from providing all the updates, the Union Minister blasted the opposition for allegedly misrepresenting the Citizenship Amendment Act, and attacked Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi for alleged 'hate speech' which was the reason behind the Shaheen Bagh agitation. He was referring to Gandhi's speech at Ramlila Ground on December 14, 2019, following which Shaheen Bagh protest began on December 15, 2019.