Vijayawada, Nov 6: Three persons were killed and some others injured when a bus rammed into passengers waiting at at the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada on Monday. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 10 People Injured After Bus Overturns Near Totacharla Village in NTR District (Watch Video).

The state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit the fencing and climbed on the platform and rammed into the passengers. The victims comprised a bus conductor, a woman and a boy. The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident Video: Bus Carrying Wedding Party Falls in Sagar Canal in Prakasam, Minor Among Seven Killed, 12 Injured.

Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident:

3 people including a bus conductor, a woman and a child were killed and few others injured, when an #APSRTC bus rammed into platform no. 12 at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in #Vijayawada, today. Suspects the driver used 1st gear, instead of reverse gear.#BusAccident #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/9Li6Lwk03R — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 6, 2023

The accident occurred on platform number 12 when the APSRTC Metro Luxury bus for Guntur arrived there to pick up passengers. Police suspect the driver apparently put the first gear instead of the reverse gear, leading to the tragedy.

