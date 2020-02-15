Anti-CAA Protests at Shaheen Bagh: Demonstrators Insist on Meeting Amit Shah, MHA Says 'No Such Meeting is Scheduled'

Shaheen Bagh Protests/Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: PTI/IANS)

New Delhi, February 15: Hours after reports surfaced that Shaheen Bagh protesters would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow at 2 pm over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that no such meeting was scheduled. However, the Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh insisted on Meeting Shah on Sunday. They also clarified that they had not sought an appointment with the minister. Shaheen Bagh Protests: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre and Delhi Police, Says 'People Can Protest But Public Road Cannot Be Blocked for Indefinite Period'.

The demand to meet Shah was made by the Shaheen Bagh protests days after the Home Minister said at Times Now Summit that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office, and he would be willing to meet the person(s) within three days. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Remove Police Barricade to Allow Hindu Funeral Procession Pass; Watch Video.

The protesters on Saturday called a press conference that no delegation would visit the Home Minister, rather each and every demonstrator along with the people who have problem with the newly amended citizenship Act, would go and meet him at 2 pm tomorrow.

On the Occasion of Valentine's Day On Friday, Several anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi held heart-shaped cutouts with a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to come and celebrate Valentine’s Day- the day of love, with them on Friday. The protesters held posters that had the message, “PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh” written on them.

Protests at Shaheen Bagh have been taking place since December 15, 2019, against the contentious act, which was enacted by Parliament in December last year. After the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, widespread protests erupted across the country. The CAA grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who escaped religious persecutions from the neighbouring Islamic countries.