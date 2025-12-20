Instagram users are being encouraged to rethink their content strategy as the platform's leadership openly questions the long-held belief in maximising hashtag usage. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has publicly stated that using a large number of hashtags is largely ineffective for content discovery, referring to it as a "myth." This comes as the app's algorithm increasingly prioritises other signals for surfacing content.

New Guigelines and The "Myth" of Maxed-Out Instagram Hashtags

Mosseri's comments challenge a common practice where Meta-owned Instagram creators would often use the maximum allowable 30 hashtags per post in an effort to boost visibility. He emphasised that for most posts, using 3-5 highly relevant hashtags is sufficient, and in some cases, even fewer are needed. The underlying message is that quality and relevance now significantly outweigh quantity.

New hashtag guidance: Starting today, Instagram will allow up to 5 hashtags in a reel or post:

Instagram AI Algorithm's Evolving Role

This shift is rooted in Instagram's continuous algorithm development. The platform's AI has become more sophisticated, relying less on hashtags and more on user engagement, content type, and personalised recommendations to determine what content to show. The algorithm now assesses a post's context and relevance through visual cues, audio, and captions, reducing its dependence on a long list of keywords.

Historically, hashtags served as a primary tool for content categorisation and discovery, allowing users to find posts related to specific interests. While they still play a role, their influence has diminished as Instagram focuses on a more intuitive, AI-driven recommendation system.

New Best Practices for Instagram Creators

For Instagram Reel creators and businesses, the updated guidance means a strategic pivot is necessary. Instead of broad, high-volume hashtags, the focus should be on niche, specific tags that accurately describe the content and target a precise audience. This approach aligns with Instagram's goal of delivering more personalised and relevant experiences to its users.

Experts suggest concentrating on a handful of highly relevant hashtags, ideally between 3 to 10, that directly relate to the post's theme. Overstuffing posts with generic or irrelevant tags can now potentially hinder, rather than help, content reach.

Beyond Instagram Hashtags: A Holistic Approach

Instagram's move to de-emphasise hashtags is part of a broader strategy to enhance content discovery through various features. The platform continues to invest heavily in the Explore page, Reels, and personalised feed recommendations, all of which use advanced AI to connect users with content they are likely to enjoy.

Creators are advised to focus on producing high-quality, engaging content that resonates with their target audience, utilising features like Reels for short-form video, and engaging directly with their community to foster organic growth.

Instagram's New Policy and Future Outlook

This clarification from Instagram's leadership underscores a broader trend in social media: a move away from keyword-centric discovery towards more nuanced, algorithmically-driven personalisation. For marketers and content creators, it necessitates a deeper understanding of audience behaviour and platform algorithms, shifting focus from tactical tag stuffing to strategic content creation and community engagement. The future of discovery on Instagram appears to be less about an exhaustive list of tags and more about the intrinsic value and relevance of the content itself.

