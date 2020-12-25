New Delhi, December 24: Today is PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and others paid tributes to the leader. PM Modi said, "He took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ to mark the birth anniversary of former PM today. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 96th Birth Anniversary: Memorable Quotes by Former Indian Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi's message:

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। अपने दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में उन्होंने देश को विकास की अभूतपूर्व ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। एक सशक्त और समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण के लिए उनके प्रयासों को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Here's Amit Shah's tweet:

विचारधारा-सिद्धांतों पर आधारित राजनीति एवं राष्ट्र समर्पित जीवन से भारत में विकास, गरीब कल्याण और सुशासन के युग की शुरुआत करने वाले भारत रत्न आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। अटल जी की कर्तव्यनिष्ठा व राष्ट्रसेवा हमारे लिए सदैव प्रेरणा का केंद्र रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/MkUGUPUUwL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2020

Piyush Goyal's message:

अपने पूरे जीवन राष्ट्र की अनवरत सेवा करने वाले भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी के जन्मदिवस पर उन्हें मेरा नमन।#GoodGovernanceDay के रूप में मनायी जाने वाली उनकी जन्मजयंती हमें देश और समाज को एक बेहतर कल देने हेतु निरंतर काम करने के लिये हमेशा प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/91mmps3f3i — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 25, 2020

Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman & others pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’

Delhi: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/VobjnsDEkC — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' on Friday. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reached the Sadaiv Atal memorial to pay floral tribute to former PM on his 96th birth anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).