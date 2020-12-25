New Delhi, December 24: Today is PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and others paid tributes to the leader.  PM Modi said, "He took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ to mark the birth anniversary of former PM today. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 96th Birth Anniversary: Memorable Quotes by Former Indian Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi's message: 

Here's Amit Shah's tweet: 

Piyush Goyal's message: 

Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman & others pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' on Friday.  Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reached the Sadaiv Atal memorial to pay floral tribute to former PM on his 96th birth anniversary.

