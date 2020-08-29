Dehradun, August 29: Uttarakhand BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday said he was tested for COVID-19 yesterday and his report came positive. The BJP leader urged those who came in contact with him in the past seven days to go for COVID-19 test. He vowed to return to public life soon after defeating coronavirus. Uttarakhand: 50 SSB Jawans Infected by COVID-19.

"I was tested for coronavirus yesterday and my test report came positive. I appeal to all party functionaries and leaders, whoever has come in contact with me in the last week, please get yourself tested. With the blessings of all of you, I will return soon among you," Bhagat tweeted. State BJP leaders Ajay Tamta and Ajaey Kumar said they pray for Bhagat's speedy recovery. COVID-19: Congress Stages Protest Against 'disastrous' Health System in Uttarakhand.

Bansidhar Bhagat Tests COVID-19 Positive:

मेरा कल कोरोना वायरस के लिए परीक्षण किया गया जिसमें मेरी परीक्षण रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं सभी पार्टी पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूँ, पिछले सप्ताह में मेरे संपर्क में जो भी आए हैं, वे कृपया परीक्षण करवा लें। आप सभी के आशीर्वाद से पुनः आपके बीच जल्द ही लौटूंगा। — Bansidhar Bhagat (@bansidharbhagat) August 29, 2020

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttrakhand currently stands at 17,277. Of them, 5,274 are active cases, while 11,775 patients have recovered. A total of 228 have succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has said.

