Dehradun, August 29: Uttarakhand BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday said he was tested for COVID-19 yesterday and his report came positive. The BJP leader urged those who came in contact with him in the past seven days to go for COVID-19 test. He vowed to return to public life soon after defeating coronavirus. Uttarakhand: 50 SSB Jawans Infected by COVID-19.

"I was tested for coronavirus yesterday and my test report came positive. I appeal to all party functionaries and leaders, whoever has come in contact with me in the last week, please get yourself tested. With the blessings of all of you, I will return soon among you," Bhagat tweeted. State BJP leaders Ajay Tamta and Ajaey Kumar said they pray for Bhagat's speedy recovery. COVID-19: Congress Stages Protest Against 'disastrous' Health System in Uttarakhand.

Bansidhar Bhagat Tests COVID-19 Positive:

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttrakhand currently stands at 17,277. Of them, 5,274 are active cases, while 11,775 patients have recovered. A total of 228 have succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has said.

